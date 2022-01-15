Mary Trump Proves Her Family Feud Has Paid Off With Lavish Real Estate Purchase

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump made headlines with her 2020 book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." According to the book's publisher Simon & Schuster, the tell-all memoir "describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse" that created the "damaged man" who went on to become the president of the United States.

According to Mary's note at the beginning of the book, the research that shaped the book considered sources including recorded conversations from family and friends; financial, legal, and family documents; and email correspondence. The book also shed light on how she was the anonymous source who revealed the tax returns of the Trump family to the New York Times. The information she provided became a part of a New York Times investigative article that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize.

According to CNBC, the memoir — sold in five languages — managed to sell 1.35 million copies in the first week of its release. The record sales figure made the book one of the most popular reads of the year. The bestseller also proved quite profitable for the author, who has long been a critic of her uncle, Donald Trump, and other family members. Being the former president's only niece did help propel the book's sales. Here's more on how her family feud and the book's proceeds helped her purchase lavish real estate.