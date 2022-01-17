Chloë Sevigny's Tribute To Jason Momoa Amid His Divorce Has Fans Asking One Question

The world has been grappling with the news that "Aquaman" himself, Jason Momoa, is officially on the market after the actor and his now estranged wife, Lisa Bonet. The twosome confirmed the somewhat surprising news on social media, sharing they were going their separate ways after five years of marriage.

In a pretty lengthy Instagram statement shared to Momoa's account, which has since been deleted, the couple confirmed that they had been "feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring" which resulted in them "parting ways in marriage" (via People). They added that they wanted to "go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," adding, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become..."

They added that they remained dedicated to their children, before signing off the message, "May Love Prevail J & L."

It's safe to say that there have been plenty of ladies (and gentleman) ready to shoot their shot with both halves of this super-hot duo in the wake of the news — with even Emilia Clarke weighing in on the news — and now none other than Chloë Sevigny has everyone talking after a pretty thirsty tribute to the star...