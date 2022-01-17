The Fate Of The British Royal Family May Depend On Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has been one of the most loved and famous members of the royal family for several years now, and has kept a level head in public amidst the family's many issues. And it's safe to say there have been a few scandals surrounding the royals. There's no doubting the family has faced some very difficult times, particularly in the court of public opinion, that have required a stiff upper lip due to several factors we're guessing they'd rather not talk about — including the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Almost most notable is the sexual assault allegations made against Prince Andrew, which saw him stripped of his titles. The royal has denied the allegations, but is facing a civil action lawsuit and has been stripped of his titles, per BBC. "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Kate — who the Queen is reported to be leaning on from January more than ever — hasn't spoken about the allegations publicly, though now she could have the fate of the royal family on her shoulders according to this expert...