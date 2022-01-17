The Fate Of The British Royal Family May Depend On Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton has been one of the most loved and famous members of the royal family for several years now, and has kept a level head in public amidst the family's many issues. And it's safe to say there have been a few scandals surrounding the royals. There's no doubting the family has faced some very difficult times, particularly in the court of public opinion, that have required a stiff upper lip due to several factors we're guessing they'd rather not talk about — including the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Almost most notable is the sexual assault allegations made against Prince Andrew, which saw him stripped of his titles. The royal has denied the allegations, but is facing a civil action lawsuit and has been stripped of his titles, per BBC. "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Kate — who the Queen is reported to be leaning on from January more than ever — hasn't spoken about the allegations publicly, though now she could have the fate of the royal family on her shoulders according to this expert...
Kate's role through 'troubled royal times'
One royal watcher is suggesting Kate Middleton could have the weight of the royal family on her shoulders as the royals continue on in the wake of scandal. Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff for Princess Diana, explained to Page Six that the scandal could put more pressure on Prince William's wife as one of the main members of the royal family.
"As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers," the former chief of staff for Kate's mother-in-law Princess Diana, Patrick Jephson, shared. "Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need — it's no exaggeration that the Windsors' future lies in her hands."
Bethan Holt, author of "The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style," added, "There seems to be this absolute campaign to make William and Kate the family's global stars. There seems to be a whole royal family operation to elevate the Cambridges."
Kate has always been one of the most visible royals since she began dating Prince William, with the couple tying the knot in April 2011. They've since welcomed three children who are all high in the line of succession, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
The report came after sources claimed Kate "finds it quite challenging to mix" with high-profile people as a royal "because she's a natural introvert." However, they noted while speaking to Hello! in January, "she's really growing into the role."