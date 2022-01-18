Paris Hilton Just Got Some Bad News About Her Netflix Cooking Show
Paris Hilton is a reality TV staple. Almost two decades ago, Hilton became a household name on the series "The Simple Life," which saw her and BFF Nicole Richie swap out their privileged lifestyles for misadventures in everyday settings. Hilton rose to popularity for her ditsy heiress persona, which she later revealed was all an act. "There's so many differences," Hilton said, comparing herself to what the world saw, per CBS. "With the character, it's mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead. And, in real life, I'm the exact opposite," she explained. "I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one."
Hilton moved on to other ventures in reality television, including hosting the competition show "Paris Hilton's My New BFF" and starring in the series "The World According To Paris." A new series also brought her famed media persona somewhere it has never been seen: the kitchen. "Cooking With Paris" premiered in August 2021 on Netflix. "It's the most fashionable, fun cooking show ever," Hilton said of her series to BuzzFeed ahead of its debut. The entrepreneur told the outlet she learned a lot from her time hosting the series, adding that her main takeaway was "just to be more responsible" when she's playing chef. But it looks like Hilton won't be learning anything else from her time as host, however, as the latest news about the future of "Cooking With Paris" isn't promising.
Paris Hilton won't be cooking for a second season
Paris Hilton's cooking show "Cooking With Paris" has been cancelled after just one season, according to Deadline. The six episodes in the series saw the famous heiress dish out recipes with celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato. Paris' own mother and sister Kathy and Nicky Hilton also stopped by her kitchen on the show. Unfortunately, reviews of "Cooking With Paris" were overwhelmingly negative. "It's lazy Netflix rubbish, this; throw a cheque at a celeb and bung it on the homepage," critic Hugo Rifkind wrote of the series for The Times. (For what it's worth, Hilton never claimed to be a natural Gordon Ramsay on her series.) "It's definitely not your average cooking show," Paris told Delish. "I'm not a professional or trained chef, so I'm learning a lot in the kitchen as I go."
Though "Cooking With Paris" will be no more, Paris is keeping busy as podcast host of "This Is Paris" and the new wife of Carter Reum, whom fans saw propose to the star on her wedding planning series "Paris In Love." After tying the knot in November 2021, Paris was looking forward to her future projects. "This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so excited to keep creating more with my new media company, 11:11 Media, and the other exciting ventures I'm pursuing."