Paris Hilton Just Got Some Bad News About Her Netflix Cooking Show

Paris Hilton is a reality TV staple. Almost two decades ago, Hilton became a household name on the series "The Simple Life," which saw her and BFF Nicole Richie swap out their privileged lifestyles for misadventures in everyday settings. Hilton rose to popularity for her ditsy heiress persona, which she later revealed was all an act. "There's so many differences," Hilton said, comparing herself to what the world saw, per CBS. "With the character, it's mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead. And, in real life, I'm the exact opposite," she explained. "I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one."

Hilton moved on to other ventures in reality television, including hosting the competition show "Paris Hilton's My New BFF" and starring in the series "The World According To Paris." A new series also brought her famed media persona somewhere it has never been seen: the kitchen. "Cooking With Paris" premiered in August 2021 on Netflix. "It's the most fashionable, fun cooking show ever," Hilton said of her series to BuzzFeed ahead of its debut. The entrepreneur told the outlet she learned a lot from her time hosting the series, adding that her main takeaway was "just to be more responsible" when she's playing chef. But it looks like Hilton won't be learning anything else from her time as host, however, as the latest news about the future of "Cooking With Paris" isn't promising.