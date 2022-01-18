Christina Haack And Her Fiance Have Something To Say About Their Relationship
If you've ever turned down the opportunity to watch an HGTV show because what could be interesting about random couples decorating houses, you obviously haven't seen Flip or Flop. "Flop" starred Christina Haack, who was first married to another HGTV star, her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. You might recognize Tarek as "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young's husband — but we digress. After divorcing Tarek, Christina had a whirlwind romance with Ant Anstead — another television host — which ended in divorce in 2020.
Christina didn't let the splits get her down, though. Within a few months, she was linked to Austin-based real estate agent Josh Hall. Soon enough, Josh and Christina were engaged. If you're worried about Ant, don't be; he's been hot and heavy with Renée Zellweger.
The course of true love never did run smooth, as the saying goes, and Christina has been hit with her fair share of criticism for her relationship with Josh. Christina is not taking the criticism lying down, though, and recently, she's been calling out the haters on Instagram.
Christina isn't bothered by the critics
HGTV star Christina Haack wasn't letting the critics get her down in her most recent Instagram post with her fiance Josh Hall. "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is," she reportedly captioned a photo of herself and Josh hanging out at the beach on January 16, per People. However, after posting the photo, Christina edited the caption to be a series of emojis. Christina also posted another beachside pic with the caption: "Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh." According to People, the caption originally included the date "1.14.22" in the caption, which led some fans to speculate that she and Josh had eloped.
"I feel like you guys are married already! If so, congrats," wrote one fan. "I love you guys together. Such a gorgeous couple." A few even claimed to notice a wedding band on Christina's ring finger, with one writing, "Definitely eloped. I can see the wedding band, and his left hand is covered in all of their recent pictures." Despite the inflammatory captions and the speculation, Christina remained quiet about the state of her relationship with Josh; suffice it to say it is going well.
As for Josh, he isn't bothered by the haters, either. He posted an Instagram from the same beach trip with the caption: "True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it."