Christina Haack And Her Fiance Have Something To Say About Their Relationship

If you've ever turned down the opportunity to watch an HGTV show because what could be interesting about random couples decorating houses, you obviously haven't seen Flip or Flop. "Flop" starred Christina Haack, who was first married to another HGTV star, her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. You might recognize Tarek as "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young's husband — but we digress. After divorcing Tarek, Christina had a whirlwind romance with Ant Anstead — another television host — which ended in divorce in 2020.

Christina didn't let the splits get her down, though. Within a few months, she was linked to Austin-based real estate agent Josh Hall. Soon enough, Josh and Christina were engaged. If you're worried about Ant, don't be; he's been hot and heavy with Renée Zellweger.

The course of true love never did run smooth, as the saying goes, and Christina has been hit with her fair share of criticism for her relationship with Josh. Christina is not taking the criticism lying down, though, and recently, she's been calling out the haters on Instagram.