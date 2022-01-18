Kristin Davis Has A Plan For Letting Her Kids Watch Sex And The City
"Sex and the City" launched Kristin Davis' career when it premiered in 1998. Although our doe-eyed Charlotte had been seen by soap opera aficionados in shows like "General Hospital" and "Melrose Place" before she conquered Manhattan with our favorite group of girlfriends, "SATC" is what really put her on the map. Now with the show's sequel "And Just Like That..." bringing Davis back into homes everywhere, we can't get enough of socialite Charlotte York.
Just like her on-screen persona, Davis is a devoted mother to two children. She adopted her daughter Gemma in 2011 and her son Wilson in 2018. Davis, who is white, has been very open about being culturally competent in the upbringing of her children, who are Black. "I work ... every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they're part of it, that they're not separated from it," Davis said on "Red Table Talk" in 2019.
When it comes to showing her children her Charlotte side, how is Davis going to handle it with her kids?
Kristin Davis wants to use SATC as a 'teaching tool'
Both of Kristin Davis' children are still too young to watch "Sex and the City," but that hasn't stopped the actor from evaluating how she will handle it when they're old enough to see it. Her daughter Gemma is 10 now, so it makes sense that she might be curious about it. Davis told People that Gemma saw someone on a plane watching a scene from "SATC" that featured Davis which was "a little scary" for the actor, but she is definitely open to letting her kids watch the show when they're older.
"Now that she's older and now that she's getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I'm very controlling ... I'm thinking I'm going to use it as a teaching tool," Davis told the outlet. She went on to say that she doesn't want her daughter to "feel embarrassed" about the topic, and using the show to teach her kids is important to Davis — particularly as a single mom.
Maybe Davis has taken a page out of Miranda Hobbes' parenting guidebook — although not nearly to that extreme.