Kristin Davis Has A Plan For Letting Her Kids Watch Sex And The City

"Sex and the City" launched Kristin Davis' career when it premiered in 1998. Although our doe-eyed Charlotte had been seen by soap opera aficionados in shows like "General Hospital" and "Melrose Place" before she conquered Manhattan with our favorite group of girlfriends, "SATC" is what really put her on the map. Now with the show's sequel "And Just Like That..." bringing Davis back into homes everywhere, we can't get enough of socialite Charlotte York.

Just like her on-screen persona, Davis is a devoted mother to two children. She adopted her daughter Gemma in 2011 and her son Wilson in 2018. Davis, who is white, has been very open about being culturally competent in the upbringing of her children, who are Black. "I work ... every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they're part of it, that they're not separated from it," Davis said on "Red Table Talk" in 2019.

When it comes to showing her children her Charlotte side, how is Davis going to handle it with her kids?