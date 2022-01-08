Kristin Davis Gets Painfully Real About Being Compared To Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon have been attacked for their physical appearance in the series "And Just Like That." In a New Beauty interview, Davis admitted that aging could be "extremely stressful" when portraying the same character on and off for over 25 years. The almost 57-year-old actor admitted to the heightened scrutiny, saying that it is incredibly difficult "to be compared to your much, much, much younger self."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Davis said the wave of comments about her and her co-stars felt like "they're just hurling bombs at you." "It makes me angry," she continued. Davis is not the only "And Just Like That" cast member to address critics; her co-star Parker clapped back at the sexism from haters. Parker told Vogue, "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man." Parker further explained that people were especially critical on social media. "Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles,'" Parker said.

Many fans were shocked to learn the former "Sex and The City" stars are the same age as the "Golden Girls" stars in the iconic series! In the HBO Max series reboot, Nixon is 55; Parker is 56, and Davis is 56. According to YourTango, "The Golden Girls" characters follow a similar pattern with Rose aged 55, Dorothy, 54, and Blanche, 53, when the show premiered. But Davis' comments about the comparisons between her and Parker are painful.