Kristin Davis Gets Painfully Real About Being Compared To Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon have been attacked for their physical appearance in the series "And Just Like That." In a New Beauty interview, Davis admitted that aging could be "extremely stressful" when portraying the same character on and off for over 25 years. The almost 57-year-old actor admitted to the heightened scrutiny, saying that it is incredibly difficult "to be compared to your much, much, much younger self."
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Davis said the wave of comments about her and her co-stars felt like "they're just hurling bombs at you." "It makes me angry," she continued. Davis is not the only "And Just Like That" cast member to address critics; her co-star Parker clapped back at the sexism from haters. Parker told Vogue, "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man." Parker further explained that people were especially critical on social media. "Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles,'" Parker said.
Many fans were shocked to learn the former "Sex and The City" stars are the same age as the "Golden Girls" stars in the iconic series! In the HBO Max series reboot, Nixon is 55; Parker is 56, and Davis is 56. According to YourTango, "The Golden Girls" characters follow a similar pattern with Rose aged 55, Dorothy, 54, and Blanche, 53, when the show premiered. But Davis' comments about the comparisons between her and Parker are painful.
Kristin Davis reveals the 'difficult' experience of being compared to Sarah Jessica Parker
In the New Beauty cover story, Kristin Davis talks about the painful comparisons made between her and Sarah Jessica Parker. Davis said, "I also became famous when magazines were king, and every week there'd be an article saying I was 'pear-shaped.' That was difficult, and no amount of working out could change my shape or how those articles were written ... they just loved to compare me to Sarah Jessica, who, at the same time, no matter what she did, was always going to be a very tiny thing."
Davis said she was shocked by the trolls who criticized her and her co-stars in "And Just Like That." The woman who made Charlotte York Goldenblatt a household name is over people weighing in on her appearance. Davis told The Sunday Times, "Everyone wants to comment ... on our hair and our faces ... The level of intensity of it was a shock." The iconic "Sex and The City" actor said the tsunami of criticism made her angry, and she doesn't "want to feel angry all the time," so she doesn't look at the comments. But Davis said there were a "fair amount" of comments about her body during the original "Sex and The City" run, too.
Davis said, "But I also feel — I'm going to be blunt — I feel like, 'F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.' You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?" But millions of fans believe Davis looks fabulous and support her!