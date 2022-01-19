Married At First Sight's Noi Reveals Her Relationship Dealbreakers - Exclusive

During the first episode of Season 14 of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight," contestant Noi Phommasak revealed that when it comes to romance, one of her dealbreakers is "Someone who's really closed off." Speaking to Nicki Swift, Noi opened up about some of the other dealbreakers she has in relationships. "Another huge dealbreaker was if my future husband did not desire children," she shared. "I think I was always meant for motherhood and I cannot be with anyone who does not want to create a family."

As for why none of her previous romances had stood the test of time, Noi explained, "In the past, I would jump into a relationship really fast after dating which meant that I usually wouldn't take the time to get to truly know the person." She continued, "The issue here is that I didn't take the time to get to know my partners, I would end up staying and trying to make it 'work,' when they really weren't the best partners for me in the first place. I always dated with the intention to be in a serious relationship or marriage but I think it clouded my judgment when it came to choosing partners."

Hopefully, "Married at First Sight" has worked its magic for Noi, and she's finally found her life partner in Steve — but viewers will just have to tune in to find out.

Follow Noi's journey on "Married at First Sight" Wednesdays, on Lifetime.