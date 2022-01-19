Tyler Perry's Motivation For Reviving The Madea Franchise Isn't What You Might Think

The self-made actor/writer/director/producer Tyler Perry wears multiple hats in his career and has ideas for days. Perry played the quirky, naive morning host in 2021's star-studded commentary film, "Don't Look Up," and is writing and directing a new murder mystery coming out in 2022 called "The Jazzman's Blues." Perry is also the creator of over eight shows that are still continuing in 2022, per IMDB. The entertainment magnate is also starting production with Jason Blum of Blumhouse for the 2022 thriller "Help," per The Wrap.

With all of these movies and shows coming out in droves, it's no wonder why Perry retired his lovable-but-problematic elderly matriarch character, Madea, in 2019. "I'll be 50 this year, and I'm just at a place in my life where this next 50, I want to do things differently," Perry said to CNN. "This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It's been a great franchise." However, Perry did not completely shut down the idea of a Madea comeback. "She's also run out of things to say in my point of view. So if there's something else for her to say, maybe one day she'll return," he said. "But for right now, no, I think I'm done."

It seems like Madea has a lot more to say now, because Perry is bringing her back to life with the 12th installment of the "Madea" movie franchise — and for a very wholesome reason, too.