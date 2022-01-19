Tyler Perry's Motivation For Reviving The Madea Franchise Isn't What You Might Think
The self-made actor/writer/director/producer Tyler Perry wears multiple hats in his career and has ideas for days. Perry played the quirky, naive morning host in 2021's star-studded commentary film, "Don't Look Up," and is writing and directing a new murder mystery coming out in 2022 called "The Jazzman's Blues." Perry is also the creator of over eight shows that are still continuing in 2022, per IMDB. The entertainment magnate is also starting production with Jason Blum of Blumhouse for the 2022 thriller "Help," per The Wrap.
With all of these movies and shows coming out in droves, it's no wonder why Perry retired his lovable-but-problematic elderly matriarch character, Madea, in 2019. "I'll be 50 this year, and I'm just at a place in my life where this next 50, I want to do things differently," Perry said to CNN. "This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It's been a great franchise." However, Perry did not completely shut down the idea of a Madea comeback. "She's also run out of things to say in my point of view. So if there's something else for her to say, maybe one day she'll return," he said. "But for right now, no, I think I'm done."
It seems like Madea has a lot more to say now, because Perry is bringing her back to life with the 12th installment of the "Madea" movie franchise — and for a very wholesome reason, too.
Perry believes the world needs to 'belly-laugh' more
Tyler Perry has taken a step back, looked at the world, and believes that it is in need of some saving. There's no one other than his character, the hilarious lesson-dropping and gun-popping grandma, Madea, to come to the rescue. "I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is ... nobody's laughing. Nobody's getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore," Perry said to Entertainment Weekly. "And I'm like, 'What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?'"
In his newest movie, "A Madea Homecoming," there will even be a LGBTQ+ storyline explored. "Even if you don't understand, be open. I just think that if everything gets accepted in love, then you get a chance to see the person for who they are rather than what you think they are," Perry said.
Perry is known for putting a smile on others' faces, but there's nothing funny to him about fighting for equality. In 2016, Perry was a huge voice in urging Georgia's Governor Nathan Deal to reject a bill that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community, per Deadline. The bill wanted to allow religious officials and businesses to not serve anyone who could be considered LGBTQ+. A spokesperson for Tyler Perry's business fought back and said, "At Tyler Perry Studios, we believe in inclusion and equality for all people. We do not tolerate bigotry, division, and discrimination." The bill passed in the state house and senate, but Governor Deal ultimately vetoed it, according to Rewire News Group.