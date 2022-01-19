Alec Baldwin Shows Different Side Of Himself In Meditative Instagram Post
The film "Rust" — now with its production suspended — was something special for Alec Baldwin. "I sat on that bench, and I said, 'This movie has made me love making movies again. I really thought we were onto something,'" Baldwin told ABC News in an interview. "And then this gun goes off."
According to ABC News, Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 revolver, rehearsing a shot for the film. The gun went off, discharging a bullet that killed Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." The tragic incident on October 21, 2021, shook the industry. Many were quick to blame the actor for the incident, including former President Donald Trump, who said that Baldwin had "something to do" with the shooting. "[I]f nothing else, how do you take a gun and just ... point it at this person and pull the trigger?" Trump said on Chris Stigall's podcast in November 2021.
The incident remains under investigation. Per The Guardian, Baldwin has turned in his phone to the authorities investigating the shooting incident on the New Mexico set. He has also been trying to explain the shooting and the consequences of the incident on him.
Alec Baldwin is finding 'beauty in silence'
In an Instagram post, Alec Baldwin — who had earlier revealed that he was "following spiritual masters" to deal with the tragedy — shared an image of a rainbow in his bathroom. He captioned the picture detailing his daily routine. "My favorite part of the day is early in the morning when I get up before anyone else and the house is totally silent," wrote the actor. "I spend that time with God, and I find that the silence strengthens me and helps me get focused for the day. I spend some time just sitting and enjoying it."
Baldwin wrote that the world today is "very noisy, busy, and at times very stressful." He added, "When you feel stressed or frustrated, go somewhere that is silent and just enjoy [it] for a few minutes; I believe you will find that your soul begins to calm down. Inner peace and quiet are vital for hearing from God or sensing the direction He wants us to take."
In the meditative post, the actor shared a message around learning to love. "Outer silence helps promote inner silence. Learn to love silence and you will be more inclined to hear the still, small voice of God. At a time when Elijah desperately needed to receive direction from God, he had to wait until all noise passed, and only when he was in a gentle stillness did he hear the still, small voice of God speaking to him," he wrote.