Alec Baldwin Shows Different Side Of Himself In Meditative Instagram Post

The film "Rust" — now with its production suspended — was something special for Alec Baldwin. "I sat on that bench, and I said, 'This movie has made me love making movies again. I really thought we were onto something,'" Baldwin told ABC News in an interview. "And then this gun goes off."

According to ABC News, Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 revolver, rehearsing a shot for the film. The gun went off, discharging a bullet that killed Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said. "Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." The tragic incident on October 21, 2021, shook the industry. Many were quick to blame the actor for the incident, including former President Donald Trump, who said that Baldwin had "something to do" with the shooting. "[I]f nothing else, how do you take a gun and just ... point it at this person and pull the trigger?" Trump said on Chris Stigall's podcast in November 2021.

The incident remains under investigation. Per The Guardian, Baldwin has turned in his phone to the authorities investigating the shooting incident on the New Mexico set. He has also been trying to explain the shooting and the consequences of the incident on him.