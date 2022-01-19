Jensen Ackles Raises Eyebrows With His Comments About Jessica Alba's On-Set Behavior
Jessica Alba found fame at a young age, and by her late 20s, she started to reprioritize acting as she focused on her entrepreneurial career. After having a child in 2008, landing acting gigs stopped being a top priority for Alba. "My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career," she told Romper in 2021. In fact, the "Fantastic Four" star lost her passion as a thespian. "I couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't," she said.
Over the years, the grind of the Hollywood machine took its toll on Alba. In 2000, she landed the lead on the James Cameron action series "Dark Angel" at the age of 19 (via IMDb). From the beginning, the young actor had difficulties with how the studio "marketed" her as a performer. "I was supposed to be sexy, this tough action girl," Alba told Marie Claire in 2012. "I felt like I was being objectified, and it made me uncomfortable."
Being the lead in an action series turned out to be a task that demanded Herculean effort. At the time, Alba was asked if filming was as difficult as expected. "Oh, a lot tougher than I anticipated," she told Closer Weekly in 2000. "Here, you go from sunrise until you run out of time," the actor explained. Decades later, a co-star revealed how Alba truly behaved on set.
How Jessica Alba treated this co-star
Jensen Ackles did not mince words when he described his experience with Jessica Alba on "Dark Angel." The actor was asked if Alba was "cool to work with," and Ackles revealed she was actually a terror. "No, she was horrible," he said on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" on January 18. Ackles was not talking behind his former co-star's back, and admitted he "told this to her face."
Per IMDb, the actor joined the series as the character Alec for Season 2, and he felt that made him an immediate target for Alba. "I was just kind of, I was the new kid on the block and I got picked on by the lead," he told Michael Rosenbaum. "She had it out for me." Although, he clarified that it was not personal, and that Alba simply took issue with the network's choice to hire a "pretty boy." Eventually, Ackles stood up to Alba when she would lash out at him on set. "So I was just like, 'Oh, looks like we're getting b**** Alba today, everybody hang onto your nuts,'" the "Supernatural" star recalled. Perhaps filming was intense, but Ackles said the two formed a close supportive friendship off-camera, and he "loves" his former co-star
On the podcast "Let's Be Real with Sammy Jaye" in December 2021, Alba admitted that she "never had a real liberating, fun experience" while filming early in her career (via People). She said it was because she was "wildly insecure" as an actor at the time.