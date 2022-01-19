Jensen Ackles Raises Eyebrows With His Comments About Jessica Alba's On-Set Behavior

Jessica Alba found fame at a young age, and by her late 20s, she started to reprioritize acting as she focused on her entrepreneurial career. After having a child in 2008, landing acting gigs stopped being a top priority for Alba. "My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career," she told Romper in 2021. In fact, the "Fantastic Four" star lost her passion as a thespian. "I couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't," she said.

Over the years, the grind of the Hollywood machine took its toll on Alba. In 2000, she landed the lead on the James Cameron action series "Dark Angel" at the age of 19 (via IMDb). From the beginning, the young actor had difficulties with how the studio "marketed" her as a performer. "I was supposed to be sexy, this tough action girl," Alba told Marie Claire in 2012. "I felt like I was being objectified, and it made me uncomfortable."

Being the lead in an action series turned out to be a task that demanded Herculean effort. At the time, Alba was asked if filming was as difficult as expected. "Oh, a lot tougher than I anticipated," she told Closer Weekly in 2000. "Here, you go from sunrise until you run out of time," the actor explained. Decades later, a co-star revealed how Alba truly behaved on set.