Kathy Griffin Reveals What Really Ticked Her Off About Andy Cohen's Roast Of Bill De Blasio

Kathy Griffin wants everyone to know that she still does not like her former boss Andy Cohen. Griffin and Cohen have been embroiled in a public feud ever since Cohen replaced Griffin as host in CNN's New Year's Eve special. She was fired in 2017 when a photo of her holding a severed head that resembled then-President Donald Trump went viral. To this day, she still cannot seem to accept how it tanked her career.

Griffin's disappointment over the demise of her career appears to be misdirected at Cohen. In an interview with The New York Times, Griffin said that she thinks that the "Watch What Happens Live" host is trying to copy her. "This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me," she explained, adding that Cohen is already "halfway there."

But what's ironic is that Griffin still watches the New Year's Eve show despite her animosity toward Cohen. She claimed to have "hate-watched" it anyway, and apparently, there's one joke Cohen made that did not sit well with her.