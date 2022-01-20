Kathy Griffin Reveals What Really Ticked Her Off About Andy Cohen's Roast Of Bill De Blasio
Griffin and Cohen have been embroiled in a public feud ever since Cohen replaced Griffin as host in CNN's New Year's Eve special. She was fired in 2017 when a photo of her holding a severed head that resembled then-President Donald Trump went viral. To this day, she still cannot seem to accept how it tanked her career.
Griffin's disappointment over the demise of her career appears to be misdirected at Cohen. In an interview with The New York Times, Griffin said that she thinks that the "Watch What Happens Live" host is trying to copy her. "This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me," she explained, adding that Cohen is already "halfway there."
But what's ironic is that Griffin still watches the New Year's Eve show despite her animosity toward Cohen. She claimed to have "hate-watched" it anyway, and apparently, there's one joke Cohen made that did not sit well with her.
Kathy Griffin thinks Andy Cohen should face consequences for his scathing remarks
Kathy Griffin had her career upended when a photo — that she insists was a joke — made the rounds on the internet. She said that it wasn't meant to be taken too seriously, and she realized too late that it was not funny in any way. "I sincerely apologize," she said at the time, per Entertainment Weekly. "I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. ... I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it."
However, she thinks it's unfair how Andy Cohen didn't get the same punishment when he made a joke about former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on CNN's New Year's Eve show. "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," Cohen said. "So sayonara, sucka!" The network stood by him anyway, saying that "we've addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year," per People.
Griffin believes that their situation is "apples to apples," and Cohen should have received the same level of punishment. According to her, she went beyond being canceled. "I wasn't canceled," she told The New York Times. "I was erased."