Paris Hilton's Theory Behind Kim Kardashian's Attraction To Pete Davidson Absolutely Tracks
Paris Hilton has an idea as to why Kim Kardashian hit it off with Pete Davidson. The two have reportedly been dating for nearly two months now, and many people are still confused over what makes the "Saturday Night Live" comedian so attractive to the SKIMS founder. After all, he's different from her exes, so it's no surprise that many have been wondering why their relationship seems to work.
"She's super happy and relaxed with him. Pete is super humble, down-to-earth," an insider told Page Six. "He doesn't care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself." Kim apparently loves how Davidson doesn't dictate what she wears, something that she had been subjected to when she was living with her estranged husband, Kanye West. Kim likes that Davidson's dedicated to his work, too. "He has several big projects in the works outside of 'SNL,' and she loves how hard-working and focused he is," the source added.
Paris, however, has a different idea as to why her BFF Kim is attracted to Davidson. According to the socialite, it has something to do with him being a comedian.
Paris Hilton thinks Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are 'cute' together
Kim Kardashian didn't bring Pete Davidson to Paris Hilton's wedding last November 2021, most likely because their relationship was new at the time. But, while Paris hasn't hung out with the couple yet (or at least not that we know of), she's glad to witness Kim's happiness when the two are together.
"I'm so happy to see her happy. She just looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they're just so cute together," she told Access Hollywood. Paris even described Davidson as "awesome," and thinks that being a comedian earns him extra points. "Funny guys are awesome because they just always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes. It's really cute."
A source close to Kim confirmed this, saying that the reality star loves being around Davidson. "Kim has such a great time with Pete. He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor," they told Entertainment Tonight. The insider also said that Davidson is never shy around Kim, and that she finds him "sexy." "It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them," they added. "Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about."