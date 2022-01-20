Paris Hilton's Theory Behind Kim Kardashian's Attraction To Pete Davidson Absolutely Tracks

Paris Hilton has an idea as to why Kim Kardashian hit it off with Pete Davidson. The two have reportedly been dating for nearly two months now, and many people are still confused over what makes the "Saturday Night Live" comedian so attractive to the SKIMS founder. After all, he's different from her exes, so it's no surprise that many have been wondering why their relationship seems to work.

"She's super happy and relaxed with him. Pete is super humble, down-to-earth," an insider told Page Six. "He doesn't care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself." Kim apparently loves how Davidson doesn't dictate what she wears, something that she had been subjected to when she was living with her estranged husband, Kanye West. Kim likes that Davidson's dedicated to his work, too. "He has several big projects in the works outside of 'SNL,' and she loves how hard-working and focused he is," the source added.

Paris, however, has a different idea as to why her BFF Kim is attracted to Davidson. According to the socialite, it has something to do with him being a comedian.