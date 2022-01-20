Van Jones Just Compared Joe Biden To A Former Republican President

CNN host Van Jones recently compared President Joe Biden's mental health state to that of former Republican president Ronald Reagan, according to Daily Mail. Jones said that, during Biden's most recent press conference, he appeared both "foggy" and "meandering," which comes as no surprise to the critics who have long pointed out that Biden's supposed cognitive decline has been something to worry about. Jones put it this way: "I think you have to be honest that you can be a foggy, meandering president. Say, like Reagan near the end, if you're winning. But if you are foggy and meandering on key questions and you're also not winning, then you've got a real problem."

Reagan was 77 when he finished his second term at the White House in 1989, but it wasn't until 1994 that he admitted in public that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, as detailed by The New York Times. However, Biden himself has said that he has "no idea" why so many Americans are concerned about the state of his mental health, per Daily Mail. Perhaps him falling asleep at the COP26 speeches back in October 2021 might have something to do with it? Or his supposed "made up stories" about driving tractor trailers in the past, per the New York Post. Either way, Jones believes that he's on to something.