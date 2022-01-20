Van Jones Just Compared Joe Biden To A Former Republican President
Political commentator Van Jones has alwaystried to see the pros and cons on both sides of the aisle, but it hasn't always been easy for him. In fact, MSNBC host Joy Reid still has a bone to pick with Jones over his supposed praise of former President Donald Trump. Referencing Trump's first address to Congress in 2017, when he honored Navy Seal widow Carryn Owens, Jones said, "[Trump] became President of the United States in that moment, period. That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics," according to CNN. If that weren't enough, the hosts of "The View" have also called Jones a "political opportunist" who tries to tread water in the middle rather than pick a political lane in which to stay.
With that said, Jones' critics sure aren't going to like his latest remarks, in which he compared President Joe Biden to a former Republican president. (And no, it's not the one that you are thinking about at all.)
Van Jones thinks Joe Biden has a case of the Ronald Reagans
CNN host Van Jones recently compared President Joe Biden's mental health state to that of former Republican president Ronald Reagan, according to Daily Mail. Jones said that, during Biden's most recent press conference, he appeared both "foggy" and "meandering," which comes as no surprise to the critics who have long pointed out that Biden's supposed cognitive decline has been something to worry about. Jones put it this way: "I think you have to be honest that you can be a foggy, meandering president. Say, like Reagan near the end, if you're winning. But if you are foggy and meandering on key questions and you're also not winning, then you've got a real problem."
Reagan was 77 when he finished his second term at the White House in 1989, but it wasn't until 1994 that he admitted in public that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, as detailed by The New York Times. However, Biden himself has said that he has "no idea" why so many Americans are concerned about the state of his mental health, per Daily Mail. Perhaps him falling asleep at the COP26 speeches back in October 2021 might have something to do with it? Or his supposed "made up stories" about driving tractor trailers in the past, per the New York Post. Either way, Jones believes that he's on to something.