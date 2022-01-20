Kelly Rizzo Shares New Details About Bob Saget's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Bob Saget's cause of death still remains a mystery. To recall, the actor tragically died on January 9 in Orlando, Florida after performing a stand-up comedy set. Now, his family still awaits the results of his autopsy. In the days following his death, Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany told CNN, "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," adding, "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."

It was also revealed that the actor tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, though a source told the outlet that any links between COVID and his death, as of now, are purely "speculative." Another source added, "Bob seemed healthy. He would not have traveled and been performing had he been not feeling well."

Following his death, widow Kelly Rizzo penned a touching tribute on Instagram. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she prefaced the lengthy post. "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever," she further stated. Now, Kelly Rizzo is opening up about Bob Saget's final days and touched upon his COVID-19 diagnosis.