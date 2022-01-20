Kelly Rizzo Shares New Details About Bob Saget's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Bob Saget's cause of death still remains a mystery. To recall, the actor tragically died on January 9 in Orlando, Florida after performing a stand-up comedy set. Now, his family still awaits the results of his autopsy. In the days following his death, Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany told CNN, "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," adding, "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."
It was also revealed that the actor tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, though a source told the outlet that any links between COVID and his death, as of now, are purely "speculative." Another source added, "Bob seemed healthy. He would not have traveled and been performing had he been not feeling well."
Following his death, widow Kelly Rizzo penned a touching tribute on Instagram. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she prefaced the lengthy post. "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever," she further stated. Now, Kelly Rizzo is opening up about Bob Saget's final days and touched upon his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget's COVID-19 diagnosis was 'not anything serious'
On January 20, Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, sat down with "Good Morning America" to reflect on her husband's death and how it has affected her. When "GMA" host T.J. Holmes noted he seemed to be "very healthy," Rizzo responded: "All I'll point to, once again, that last post of his where he just said he felt like he was 26 again."
Holmes then recalled Saget discussing having COVID-19, to which Rizzo noted, "That was not anything serious" and that he was "great." Saget even joked about having the contagious virus prior to his death. "It does not feel good, I had it... I don't know if I had delta or, I might have had a combo, maybe at one point they were working together," the late "Full House" star said in a January appearance on "A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan," per iHeart. He even quipped that the omicron variant got "so big" that the delta variant is "opening now for omicron."
Right before his death, Saget shared a selfie (which Rizzo referenced in her "GMA" interview) following his stand-up set. In the post, he reflected, "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."