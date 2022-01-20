The Type Of Guy Larsa Pippen Isn't Interested In Dating After Her Divorce

"Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen has made her share of headlines for her romantic history with pro athletes.

The TV personality split and filed for divorce from ex-husband Scottie Pippen in November 2018 — but it wasn't until December 15, 2021 that the proceedings were finalized, per the Daily Mail. And when Larsa moved on from the NBA legend with Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley for four months in late 2020, their dalliance was a scandal-maker... given that Beasley was married to Montana Yao at the time.

Beasley issued a public apology on Instagram to Yao in May 2021, five months after Yao filed for divorce upon seeing widely-circulated photos of him holding hands with Larsa, per Us Weekly. "I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn't were it was supposed to be," Beasley wrote. "I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time."

Adding to the drama, during a December 2021 episode of "RHOM," Larsa alleged Scottie is something of a jealous ex — claiming that he butted in on her relationship with Beasley at the time. As she told co-star Lisa Hochstein, "When Malik got 90 days or something in jail ... [Scottie's] like, "Go ahead, keep talking to these losers."' Yeesh!

Well, Larsa is now swearing off a particular type of men — and we can't say we are too surprised.