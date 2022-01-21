Prince William Cheekily Makes Clear Whether He Wants Any More Children
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have been the picture-perfect couple since marrying in April 2011. They welcomed their first child, Prince George, two years after they wed, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, per Elle. William and Kate have also been open about their family life, whether it's sharing Louis' favorite celebrity (it's Sir David Attenborough) or Charlotte's obsession with butterflies, per BBC. The Cambridges have struck a balance between being private and public when it comes to their children, often declining to bring them on royal engagements, preferring instead to document their growth with annual portraits on their Instagram accounts.
With William's younger brother Prince Harry welcoming a daughter of his own with wife Meghan Markle in June 2012, fans and royal watchers have wondered if the Cambridges are itching to add another child to their brood. William, though, may have hinted at the answer during a recent engagement and it's having fans feeling disappointed.
Prince William is likely done having children with Kate Middleton
A fourth child for Prince William and Kate Middleton seems unlikely after the prince joked that his wife shouldn't be too attached to a baby during a royal engagement. William and Kate traveled to rural Lancashire on January 20 to support health workers who have helped battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Clitheroe Community Hospital, where the duchess took a photo with a couple's baby, according to People.
During the exchange, Kate fawned over the baby, which prompted on-lookers to coo over the scene. Seeing the on-lookers' response, William joked, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" The prince also told his wife not to take the baby with her, hinting that he is not interested in having another child with her.
Kate previously revealed to a fan, per Hello!, that William "doesn't want any more" children, while a royal source told Us Weekly that the couple is focusing on their work for the foreseeable future. According to royal biographer Nick Bullen, "They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation."