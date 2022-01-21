Prince William Cheekily Makes Clear Whether He Wants Any More Children

A fourth child for Prince William and Kate Middleton seems unlikely after the prince joked that his wife shouldn't be too attached to a baby during a royal engagement. William and Kate traveled to rural Lancashire on January 20 to support health workers who have helped battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Clitheroe Community Hospital, where the duchess took a photo with a couple's baby, according to People.

During the exchange, Kate fawned over the baby, which prompted on-lookers to coo over the scene. Seeing the on-lookers' response, William joked, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" The prince also told his wife not to take the baby with her, hinting that he is not interested in having another child with her.

Kate previously revealed to a fan, per Hello!, that William "doesn't want any more" children, while a royal source told Us Weekly that the couple is focusing on their work for the foreseeable future. According to royal biographer Nick Bullen, "They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation."