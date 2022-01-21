What We Know About Robin Roberts' COVID-19 Diagnosis

As fans know, Robin Roberts has been open and honest about the struggles in her life, particularly when it comes to her health, and that's one of the reasons why fans relate to her so much.

The "Good Morning America" anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. According to Cancer Connect, Roberts was working at "GMA," preparing for a segment to remember her co-worker, Joel Siegel, who died from colon cancer. To cover her bases, she performed a self breast exam and found a lump, prompting her to check it out. Luckily, she caught it at an early stage and underwent treatment.

In 2012, the Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood disorder. After undergoing a few intense days of chemotherapy, per ABC News, she received bone marrow from her sister. "My doctor told me I had a year or two to live if I didn't have a successful transplant, and my other siblings were not a match," Roberts told Rachael Ray. "There was not anybody on the list that matched me. It came down to my sister, Sally-Ann." The star added that sometimes people put themselves on the donor list and back out, but that wasn't the case for her sister. "My sister said, 'Not only is this something I want to do, I feel I was born to be [your donor]," Roberts revealed.

Now, the morning show anchor is facing another blow to her health, this time with a COVID-19 diagnosis.