Meat Loaf's Net Worth: How Much Was The Iconic Singer Worth When He Died?
Marvin Lee Aday, better known to fans under his stage name Meat Loaf, was an American singer known for various hits such as "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." Meat Loaf won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo in 1993, and his song charted at #1, according to BBC News. In addition to his music contributions, Meat Loaf also stepped into various acting appearances early on. He played Eddie in 1975's "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and popped up in popular '90s flicks from "Wayne's World" to "Fight Club," according to The New York Times.
Meat Loaf died on January 20, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The musician's legacy lives on through his fans, especially with his "Bat Out of Hell" trilogy albums, which made the rocker quite a lot of money over the years. He also continued accepting acting parts up until 2018, according to his IMDb. Given Meat Loaf's several income paths, casual fans might be surprised at just how high the performer's net worth really was.
Meat Loaf said he succeeded 'against all odds'
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was worth $40 million when he died from COVID-19 on January 20, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The steep number might shock people, who are unfamiliar with his dynamic career, album sales, and several accomplishments. However, no matter what he did, he maintained his focus on the fans — not any naysayers that crossed his path. And according to the singer, there were plenty of those.
"I wound up getting cast in 'Hair' and they brought me back to Detroit," Meat Loaf recalled to MLive in October 2021. "I did it here and it wound up on Broadway. Then Jim Steinman and I met and I went out on the road. Against all odds, I made 'Bat Out of Hell' happen. I had so many people hate me, it was ridiculous. The industry didn't like me, but the people liked me and that's who counts."
As far as celebs go, Meat Life kept his personal life quite low-key. The star owned a $3 million home that he bought in 2005, the subject of a 2008 piece for Architectural Digest with then-fiance Deborah Gillespie. "You don't see a wall of records in this house. The records and everything are in the garage. The only evidence of my career is a Grammy on a mantel," he said. While he had millions, it sounds like Meat Loaf still lived a modest life.