What Was The Last Album Meat Loaf Released Before He Died?

It was recently announced that rock icon Meat Loaf died at the age of 74. As of this writing, the confirmed cause for his tragic death has yet to be revealed. However, the sad news broke after his family posted a statement to his official Facebook page. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," they shared, adding, "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."

Meat Loaf debuted on the music scene in the 1970s and had an impressive career ever since. His first album, "Bat Out of Hell," is considered one of the best-selling records of all time after selling over 43 million copies worldwide and 14 million in the U.S. alone, per Ultimate Classic Rock. As noted by Billboard, he scored his first No. 1 album in 1993 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with "Bat Out of Hell: Back Into Hell." Aside from his music career, Meat Loaf also acted and starred in over 65 movies, such as "Fight Club," "Focus," "Rocky Horror Picture Show," and "Wayne's World," to name a few.

Meat Loaf's last acting role took place in 2018 for "Ghost Wars," according to his IMDb page. However, what was the last album he ever released?