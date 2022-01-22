Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Making Her First Spanish-Language Album In Over 21 Years

Following the release of her Spanish-language album "La Fuerza," Christina Aguilera said that Latin music has always been rooted in her and explained why her new project is so special. "Once that connection is there it's with you forever," she wrote in part of her culture in a tweet. "'La Fuerza' is a project for myself, my roots, and my kids — so they can sense a deeper level of who they are." Aguilera went on in a separate tweet to say it's a "dream" to share her history and respect for the Latin culture within her. "I'm proud to explore more about myself & my musical passions with every new project," she wrote.

After her performance at the 2021 Latin Grammys, Aguilera revealed to Entertainment Tonight she has been planning for a project like "La Fuerza" for a long time. "I've been wanting to do this since 'Mi Reflejo,' when I was baby Christina, just coming out with 'Genie,' and all of that," she shared. "So now as a woman, as a grown woman, and being a mother, having had the career that I've had, I was really able to tap into what I want [to] write about on a deeper level with this."

Aguilera teased more Latin music to come, tweeting in part, "This is only the first chapter!" According to ABC News, "La Fuerza" is the first of a trilogy of projects Aguilera will release throughout 2022.