Tristan Thompson Shares Curious Quote Amid Paternity Drama

Tristan Thompson stirred up even more drama by sharing a mysterious message on January 21. The NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story (via People): "Sometimes, you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness. Hide from your demons, and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them, and they can potentially become your greatest asset." Khloé Kardashian's estranged partner raised eyebrows, offering no insight into his meaning. But some may doubt Thompson's sincerity.

On March 13, 2021, Thompson's then-girlfriend Khloé penned a heartfelt Instagram message to Thompson for his 30th birthday. Khloé wrote: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart, and they come out even stronger than they were before." The reality star was referring to the NBA star's many past cheating scandals. The Sacramento Kings player commented on his then-girlfriend's Instagram: "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO, let's keep making amazing memories" (via the Daily Mail).

However, when Thompson finally admitted he was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, his social media comment came back to bite him. The Daily Mail reported that Thompson declared he loved Khloé so much just hours before cheating on her with Nichols, which resulted in a baby. So, is Thompson finding himself or did he learn from his past mistakes? Don't believe everything on social media!