Tristan Thompson Shares Curious Quote Amid Paternity Drama
The Tristan Thompson scandal has been in the headlines ever since Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support, claiming he was the father of her baby boy, who was born on December 2, 2021. The lawsuit brought up embarrassing facts about the Sacramento Kings player, revealing he and Nichols were having an affair while Thompson was in a committed relationship with Khloé Kardashian. At first, Thompson disputed he was the father of Nichols' baby. Then Thompson tried to pressure the mother of his child. Page Six reported the 30-year-old basketball player bullied Nichols to stop her paternity lawsuit for $75,000. The outlet noted that Thompson allegedly sent Nichols a text saying her lawsuit would result in her raising "a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."
But after denying her paternity claim, Thompson announced he's planning on co-parenting with Nichols. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he posted to his Instagram Story on January 3. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son." But on January 21, Thompson posted a cryptic Instagram Story that created another round of headlines for the NBA player.
Tristan Thompson stirs up drama with a mysterious message on Instagram
Tristan Thompson stirred up even more drama by sharing a mysterious message on January 21. The NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story (via People): "Sometimes, you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness. Hide from your demons, and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them, and they can potentially become your greatest asset." Khloé Kardashian's estranged partner raised eyebrows, offering no insight into his meaning. But some may doubt Thompson's sincerity.
On March 13, 2021, Thompson's then-girlfriend Khloé penned a heartfelt Instagram message to Thompson for his 30th birthday. Khloé wrote: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart, and they come out even stronger than they were before." The reality star was referring to the NBA star's
many past cheating scandals. The Sacramento Kings player commented on his then-girlfriend's Instagram: "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO, let's keep making amazing memories" (via the Daily Mail).
However, when Thompson finally admitted he was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, his social media comment came back to bite him. The Daily Mail reported that Thompson declared he loved Khloé so much just hours before cheating on her with Nichols, which resulted in a baby. So, is Thompson finding himself or did he learn from his past mistakes? Don't believe everything on social media!