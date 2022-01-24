Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Behavior At Family Roast Makes A Whole Lot More Sense Now

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shocked everyone when they announced they became parents. The husband and wife, who wed in 2018, announced on Instagram on January 21 that they were "overjoyed" to have welcomed their first baby via surrogate. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement read. The couple did not reveal the sex or name of their child, however Daily Mail revealed their baby was born 12 weeks early. Their baby's premature birth came as a surprise for the two stars, who had planned their schedules around their child's arrival in April.

A source told the outlet Mr. and Mrs. Jonas had been wanting to have a baby together for "quite some time," but their busy careers got in the way of family planning. "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier," the source said. "Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route."

Since their family plans were made some time ago, fans are now pointing out a major hint Chopra dropped about her surrogacy journey with Jonas in October 2021.