Hugh Hefner's Son Speaks Out Amid Troubling Claims About His Father

Hugh Hefner's son is speaking out about his late father to coincide with the premiere of the bombshell A&E series, "Secrets of Playboy." The series lifts the lid on what it's really like to live inside the Playboy Mansion, including interviews with those who have lived that life.

One of those sharing their thoughts is Hugh's one time main girlfriend, Holly Madison, who didn't hold back when it came to sharing her truth when it came to what life was really like in the Playboy bubble. Madison — who appeared on the E! reality show "The Girls Next Door" alongside Bridget Marquardt and Kenda Wilkinson — even described the mansion as being "cult-like" in a snippet of the show released in January.

"We were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy and you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man,'" Madison shared. She also alleged that living in the mansion would come with a 9 p.m. curfew and claimed she and the others who lived there "were encouraged to not have friends over" and supposedly "weren't really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday."

Other insights into what life was supposedly like inside the mansion — including allegations of alleged drug use — came via Hugh former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and his executive assistant, Lisa Loving Barrett.

Now, Hugh's son, Cooper Hefner, has something to say.