Kathy Griffin Just Took Huge Step In Her Lung Surgery Recovery
Comedian Kathy Griffin, known for her various award-winning standup specials, shocked fans when she shared her cancer diagnosis last year. In August of 2021, Griffin was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, according to USA Today.
"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less," she shared on Twitter at the time. Fortunately, after a surgery and some treatment, Griffin declared that she was officially cancer-free by December of 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.
During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that same month, Griffin also revealed that in addition to having part of her lung removed, the surgery also affected her vocal cords — changing the pitch of her voice. She joked about the new tone, "Now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe." While Griffin spent the holiday season healing, she recently opened up about the next major step in her recovery.
Kathy Griffin took her first walk since surgery
In a new Twitter post from January 23, comedian Kathy Griffin shared her newest major milestone: taking her first walk since having surgery for her lung cancer treatment. Griffin, along with her close friend Jane Edith Wilson, prepare to walk with their masks both on.
"Hi guys! It's me, Kathy Griffin. I'm with my friend Jane. I'm gonna go on my first walk today since my surgery. I'm a little nervous," Griffin said in the Twitter video. Then, in a true funny fashion, the two friends march around the backyard with a few dogs in tow, before Griffin collapses on the couch. "That was fantastic," she exclaimed.
Fans were extra supportive in the replies and happy to see that Griffin was recovering. "You look and sound fantastic. Hope you had a great walk with your friend. Love always to our Hilarious Queen of Comedy !!!!" one wrote. Another joked back at the walking moment, noting, "Smart to bring water along on such an arduous trek! In all seriousness, always wishing the best for you."