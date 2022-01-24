Kathy Griffin Just Took Huge Step In Her Lung Surgery Recovery

Comedian Kathy Griffin, known for her various award-winning standup specials, shocked fans when she shared her cancer diagnosis last year. In August of 2021, Griffin was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, according to USA Today.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less," she shared on Twitter at the time. Fortunately, after a surgery and some treatment, Griffin declared that she was officially cancer-free by December of 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that same month, Griffin also revealed that in addition to having part of her lung removed, the surgery also affected her vocal cords — changing the pitch of her voice. She joked about the new tone, "Now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe." While Griffin spent the holiday season healing, she recently opened up about the next major step in her recovery.