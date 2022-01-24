Regina King's Resurfaced Comments About Her Son Are Heartbreaking Now

Regina King always had the support of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. Now, King's comments from a 2018 interview with People have resurfaced amid her family's devastating loss, proving that Alexander was his mom's biggest cheerleader. At the time of the interview, King discussed the awards buzz for her film "If Beale Street Could Talk," for which she would go on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. King told the magazine that receiving praise for her work was made sweeter by sharing it with her son.

"I got to grow with my son, so now he's old enough to have had witnessed the work put in and the choices that I made — or didn't make — because I'm a mom," King said. "I think it's even more fantastic that he's at the age that he is while this happening with me — to understand all that goes into honing your craft, what goes into being diligent when it comes to what you love."

King's hard work did not go unnoticed by her boy. "To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for," Alexander wrote in a message to his mother on Instagram in 2021, adding, "But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.