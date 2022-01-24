Regina King's Resurfaced Comments About Her Son Are Heartbreaking Now
Academy award-winning actor Regina King suffered a devastating loss after the death of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. King's 26-year-old son died by suicide January 19 to the shock of his family and friends. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King statement to People read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others."
Alongside her successful acting career, King considered being Alexander's mom as one of her greatest accomplishments. "I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man," King said in 2011, per CNN. "You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me."
As King often gushed over her close relationship with her son, fans are finding her past statements about Alexander to be especially devastating in the wake of his tragic death.
Regina King said her son watched her succeed
Regina King always had the support of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. Now, King's comments from a 2018 interview with People have resurfaced amid her family's devastating loss, proving that Alexander was his mom's biggest cheerleader. At the time of the interview, King discussed the awards buzz for her film "If Beale Street Could Talk," for which she would go on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. King told the magazine that receiving praise for her work was made sweeter by sharing it with her son.
"I got to grow with my son, so now he's old enough to have had witnessed the work put in and the choices that I made — or didn't make — because I'm a mom," King said. "I think it's even more fantastic that he's at the age that he is while this happening with me — to understand all that goes into honing your craft, what goes into being diligent when it comes to what you love."
King's hard work did not go unnoticed by her boy. "To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for," Alexander wrote in a message to his mother on Instagram in 2021, adding, "But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).