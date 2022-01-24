What We Know About Mama June's New Boyfriend, Justin Stroud
When fans first met Mama June Shannon in 2012, she was the mother of the free-spirited pageant child from TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" — better known as Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson), according to E! News. That same year, she received her own spin-off series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which introduced the rest of the family, including Mama June's then-partner, Michael "Sugar Bear" Thompson, who were married in 2013, according to Hollywood Mask.
"If a guy doesn't love everything about you, move on! There are plenty of other fish in the sea," Mama June had told People (via CBS News). However, Mama June has had a rocky road in dating. In 2014, the couple separated after Sugar Bear was caught cheating. Prior to that, she had been seeing Mark Anthony McDaniel, a convicted child molester from 2004, according to Daily Mail.
Finally, Mama June dated Geno Doak from 2015 to August of 2021. In 2019, the pair were arrested for drug possession and Doak has been incarcerated since July of 2021. Now, months later, it appears Mama June has moved one once more, this time with a man named Justin Stroud. Here is everything fans need to know about the new couple.
Mama June's new love interest isn't without controversy
In October of 2021, reality star Mama June Shannon teased a new relationship by showing off her secret boyfriend's tattoos on Instagram. However, by December, The U.S. Sun had cracked the code about Mama June's "new boo," as she called him — it was auto mechanic Justin Stroud from Alabama.
Given Mama June's string of controversial relationships, from being arrested to drug possession to a convicted child molester partner, many were wondering just how controversial Stroud could be. The U.S. Sun was also quick to find his Facebook profile, which featured pictures of him posed in front of the confederate flag. Thirty-four-year-old Stroud is also seven years younger than Mama June.
Despite the news, the controversy doesn't seem to be phasing the couple. In January of 2022, they were spotted by Page Six on a hike in Los Angeles. In the paparazzi shots, Mama June and Stroud walk hand-in-hand, pose for a selfie, and even engage in PDA on a park bench — leaving many fans believing they might last quite a while.