What We Know About Mama June's New Boyfriend, Justin Stroud

When fans first met Mama June Shannon in 2012, she was the mother of the free-spirited pageant child from TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" — better known as Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson), according to E! News. That same year, she received her own spin-off series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which introduced the rest of the family, including Mama June's then-partner, Michael "Sugar Bear" Thompson, who were married in 2013, according to Hollywood Mask.

"If a guy doesn't love everything about you, move on! There are plenty of other fish in the sea," Mama June had told People (via CBS News). However, Mama June has had a rocky road in dating. In 2014, the couple separated after Sugar Bear was caught cheating. Prior to that, she had been seeing Mark Anthony McDaniel, a convicted child molester from 2004, according to Daily Mail.

Finally, Mama June dated Geno Doak from 2015 to August of 2021. In 2019, the pair were arrested for drug possession and Doak has been incarcerated since July of 2021. Now, months later, it appears Mama June has moved one once more, this time with a man named Justin Stroud. Here is everything fans need to know about the new couple.