RHOSLC's Jen Shah Takes Co-Star Lisa Barlow To Task In Fiery Rant

The drama behind the scenes of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is heating up. Show newcomer Jennie Nguyen is currently in hot water over several resurfaced Facebook posts that saw the star bashing the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. When fans called out Jennie's racism in the posts, the Salt Lake newbie took to her Instagram to apologize for her insensitivity. "I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she wrote.

Jennie's co-stars were quick to condemn her racist posts and speak out against her actions, with most of the cast unfollowing Jennie on social media. And as "RHOSLC" Season 2 comes to a close, the Salt Lake City ladies continue to feud while the cameras are off. It seems that Jennie's recent scandal has brought up old, harsh feelings about loyalty among the cast -– particularly about Lisa Barlow, who has been portrayed as two-faced on "RHOSLC" Season 2. Viewers have watched a major rift unfold between Jen and Lisa over the Vida Tequila founder's allegiance to Jen's nemesis Meredith Marks.

After Lisa's January 23 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," where she discussed her ongoing feuds in the group, Jen offered a fiery response to her frenemy.