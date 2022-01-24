RHOSLC's Jen Shah Takes Co-Star Lisa Barlow To Task In Fiery Rant
The drama behind the scenes of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is heating up. Show newcomer Jennie Nguyen is currently in hot water over several resurfaced Facebook posts that saw the star bashing the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. When fans called out Jennie's racism in the posts, the Salt Lake newbie took to her Instagram to apologize for her insensitivity. "I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she wrote.
Jennie's co-stars were quick to condemn her racist posts and speak out against her actions, with most of the cast unfollowing Jennie on social media. And as "RHOSLC" Season 2 comes to a close, the Salt Lake City ladies continue to feud while the cameras are off. It seems that Jennie's recent scandal has brought up old, harsh feelings about loyalty among the cast -– particularly about Lisa Barlow, who has been portrayed as two-faced on "RHOSLC" Season 2. Viewers have watched a major rift unfold between Jen and Lisa over the Vida Tequila founder's allegiance to Jen's nemesis Meredith Marks.
After Lisa's January 23 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," where she discussed her ongoing feuds in the group, Jen offered a fiery response to her frenemy.
Jen Shah blasts Lisa Barlow's loyalty
Jen Shah wasn't having any of Lisa Barlow's comments about her on "Watch What Happens Live." As part of a Q&A game in which Lisa had to choose between Jen and Meredith Marks, Lisa picked Jen as the one who was "more likely to lie straight to someone's face" and to talk about other castmates behind their back. Lisa also suggested Meredith's marriage to husband Seth Marks would last longer than Jen's with her husband, football coach Sharrieff Shah.
"DO NOT EVER speak on my marriage or mention my husbands name. Period," Jen tweeted at Lisa after the show. Jen then attacked Lisa's loyalty to the now scandal-embroiled housewife Jennie Nguyen. "Instead, worry about your performative allyship and friend of 10 years @JennieNguyenLuv and what excuse you're going to use now," Jen wrote.
While on "WWHL," Lisa responded to Jennie Nguyen's racism scandal with what many are considering to be an underwhelming statement. "I don't condone those and I am completely anti-racist," Lisa said of Jennie's racist posts. "So, I hope everyone does better, but I definitely don't condone those," she continued. Although Lisa has now unfollowed Jennie, host Andy Cohen asked if Lisa was surprised by her longtime friend's controversial views. "I haven't looked at Jennie's Facebook page in years, but I was totally surprised," Lisa said. Fans are now wary of Lisa telling the truth about her friendship with Jennie.