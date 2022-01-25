Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Aday Breaks Silence On His Death

While Meat Loaf's wife Deborah Aday (née Gillespie) had much to say about the late actor and singer, she did not talk about his entertainment career in her January 24 statement. The widow talked to People about their life together and her incredible sadness over his death. "The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching," Aday said. "I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words." She explained that she always refers to him by his real name because "I didn't see him as 'Meat.'" She also said, "I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband."

The two married in 2007, later in life for Aday, because "I was waiting for the right man," as she said. "And oh boy, was he ever the right man for me! I realize how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person." She explained, "For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other."

Aday concluded by saying, "As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael."