And Just Like That Creator Confirms What Fans Suspected All Along About This NSFW Charlotte Scene
True to its name, "Sex and the City" has never shied away from its steamy scenes. As fans of the show follow the characters' love lives in New York City, the story inevitably ends up in the bedroom often.
Someone who wasn't okay with the raunchier side of the show is lead actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who had a "no-nudity clause" in her acting contract. "I've always had one, and it's apropos of absolutely nothing," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "Some people have a perks list and they are legendary. They have to have white candles in their room. I don't have a crazy list like that. I've just always had [a no-nudity clause]." In fact, Parker just couldn't get into the sex side of "Sex and the City" — a key aspect of the famed show. While other characters explored more sexual situations in scenes, Carrie Bradshaw appeared more reserved due to Parker's reservations. "I was not comfortable with nude scenes, scenes with sex toys, or vulgar language — so I didn't do any," Parker said, per Her. "My character Carrie, kissed a lot of men — but that's as far as it went."
The series' revival "And Just Like That" brings the same heat as the source material, with plenty of NSFW scenes between characters. The show creator just confirmed what fans suspected all along about a particular X-rated scene between characters Charlotte and her husband Harry.
Harry's NSFW scene was movie magic
On the "And Just Like That" episode "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," characters Charlotte and Harry Goldenblatt are caught by their daughter in a rather compromising position with Harry's pants down. The full-frontal scene was totally unexpected by fans, who lit up Twitter with hilarious reactions. "And just like that Harry is the new Mr. Big," one Twitter user wrote.
Series creator and showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke out about the moment on "The Writers Room" podcast and confirmed Harry's big surprise was indeed a prosthetic. "Harry would have — I decided and people agreed with me — he would have a substantial penis," King explained, per the Daily Mail. The show creator went on to explain the scene was meant to convey the lasting spontaneity in their unlikely marriage. "Because one of the things that Charlotte says about Harry in Sex and the City is [their] great sex life: that she's repulsed by it, but she wants him."
Evan Handler, the actor who portrays Harry, seems to be taking the NSFW scene in stride, describing himself on Instagram as a "highbrow/ lowbrow sometimes nudist television star." Handler also laughed off the fan chatter about his wearing a prosthetic on the show, calling the speculation "a common topic of discussion back in my single years" on Twitter.