And Just Like That Creator Confirms What Fans Suspected All Along About This NSFW Charlotte Scene

True to its name, "Sex and the City" has never shied away from its steamy scenes. As fans of the show follow the characters' love lives in New York City, the story inevitably ends up in the bedroom often.

Someone who wasn't okay with the raunchier side of the show is lead actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who had a "no-nudity clause" in her acting contract. "I've always had one, and it's apropos of absolutely nothing," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "Some people have a perks list and they are legendary. They have to have white candles in their room. I don't have a crazy list like that. I've just always had [a no-nudity clause]." In fact, Parker just couldn't get into the sex side of "Sex and the City" — a key aspect of the famed show. While other characters explored more sexual situations in scenes, Carrie Bradshaw appeared more reserved due to Parker's reservations. "I was not comfortable with nude scenes, scenes with sex toys, or vulgar language — so I didn't do any," Parker said, per Her. "My character Carrie, kissed a lot of men — but that's as far as it went."

The series' revival "And Just Like That" brings the same heat as the source material, with plenty of NSFW scenes between characters. The show creator just confirmed what fans suspected all along about a particular X-rated scene between characters Charlotte and her husband Harry.