Sex And The City Creator Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Kim Cattrall
Oh, Kim Cattrall. The "Sex and the City" star hasn't exactly had the nicest things to say about her time on the iconic HBO series — or the time she spent with her co-stars. Cattrall has repeatedly been asked about her experience with the show, with all the rumors only ramping up since the spin-off, "And Just Like That," debuted in December.
But what really went on between the ladies? Well, Cattrall addressed rumors of a feud with her co-stars, namely series breakout star Sarah Jessica Parker, on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" in 2017, in which she suggested she was never overly friendly with the cast. "Specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer, I don't know what her issue is," she said.
Things then took an even nastier turn in 2018 following the death of Cattrall's brother. In a very candid Instagram post, she slammed Parker by writing, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time." In the caption, she added, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now... You are not my family. You are not my friend."
Fast-forward to 2021 and Cattrall's "Sex and the City" character, Samantha Jones, was noticeably absent from the new chapter, and now the show's creator is confirming what we thought all along...
Kim Cattrall was never going to be in And Just Like That
"Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" creator Michael Patrick King has revealed there was never any intention of Kim Cattrall being in the reboot. Despite speculation about whether she'd reprise Samantha Jones, he admitted it was "never, ever intended" because she decided she would not play the character again "many, many years ago" (via Us Weekly). Womp womp.
He shared he's still very fond of Cattrall and the character though, so didn't want to kill Samantha off, but also shared what fans had been suspecting in that Cattrall's apparent feud with Sarah Jessica Parker was sort of written into the show. "I wanted to reflect the reality of the fact that there was one not joining," he shared, noting, "life goes on when friendships break up over incidental things that become bigger things." He then added that "all the writers had a significant friend that they can't believe they're still friends with. That seemed like truth, so we reflected that," and shared the fictional feud came from "confused wires about, like, personal vs. professional [life]."
In "And Just Like That," it's confirmed Samantha moved to London, England, for work, though Parker's Carrie Bradshaw admitted she felt responsible because they fell out. "I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever," she said (via Digital Spy).