Sex And The City Creator Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Kim Cattrall

Oh, Kim Cattrall. The "Sex and the City" star hasn't exactly had the nicest things to say about her time on the iconic HBO series — or the time she spent with her co-stars. Cattrall has repeatedly been asked about her experience with the show, with all the rumors only ramping up since the spin-off, "And Just Like That," debuted in December.

But what really went on between the ladies? Well, Cattrall addressed rumors of a feud with her co-stars, namely series breakout star Sarah Jessica Parker, on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" in 2017, in which she suggested she was never overly friendly with the cast. "Specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer, I don't know what her issue is," she said.

Things then took an even nastier turn in 2018 following the death of Cattrall's brother. In a very candid Instagram post, she slammed Parker by writing, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time." In the caption, she added, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now... You are not my family. You are not my friend."

Fast-forward to 2021 and Cattrall's "Sex and the City" character, Samantha Jones, was noticeably absent from the new chapter, and now the show's creator is confirming what we thought all along...