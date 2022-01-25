Tragic Details About Meat Loaf

The following article includes mentions of child abuse, domestic violence, addiction, and mental health struggles.

In late January 2022, fans mourned the death of musical artist Meat Loaf, who died at age 74. His family announced his death on Facebook, writing in part, "Our hearts are broken." The "I'd Do Anything for Love" singer is remembered not only as a true rock legend and talented actor, but also for being, as his loved ones put it, "an inspiring artist and beautiful man."

As pointed out by his family, Meat Loaf had a successful career that "spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies." Before his death, the musician, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, recalled to Mojo (via The Guardian) that when it came to his life, "The music was epic, the success was epic, everything that came with it was epic." However, he didn't seem to let it get to his head, since he noted that being considered a big star "was not based in reality." Meat Loaf added, "To me, the whole celebrity thing was and is a lot of bulls***."

Perhaps Meat Loaf's views on fame were from still experiencing a difficult life. The Dallas native had a traumatizing childhood that was later followed by several brushes with death, being involved in devastating accidents, an array of health issues, and even financial troubles. While the rocker, of course, seemed to overcome every obstacle that was thrown his way, it had to have an impact on who he was as a person. So, let's break down the tragic details of Meat Loaf.