Crystal Hefner Corroborates One Of Holly Madison's Most Disturbing Claims About The Playboy Mansion

Holly Madison made a name for herself in the early 2000s as one of Hugh Hefner's Playboy bunnies, appearing on the E! TV show "The Girls Next Door." After Madison moved into the Mansion at age 21 in 2001, she was involved romantically with Hefner until 2008, despite a 54-year gap between the two, according to Buzzfeed News. After Madison left the mansion that same year, she became vocal about the abuses and toxicity she suffered there, including in a 2015 tell-all memoir "Down the Rabbit Hole."

"I felt stuck in my life, trying to make ends meet. I lost the lease on my apartment. I felt like I'd already thrown myself to the wolves, so I might as well reap the rewards and not just be one more slut who walked through those doors," Madison wrote in the book, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Following Hefner's death in 2017, even more horrific stories about the Playboy Mansion have come out between Madison and other women. A new docuseries, A&E's "Secrets of Playboy," premiered in January and details other disturbing claims about the Playboy founder — one of which Crystal Hefner, the widowed wife of Hugh, is confirming.