Rob Gronkowski Drops Bombshell About Potentially Retiring From The NFL
Rob Gronkowski is an NFL star who is known for his antics both on and off the field, but he's also someone who has a lot of love for the game. But he's been plagued with issues, like when he was sidelined for his rib and lung injuries back in October, according to ESPN.
And while there's no doubt that Gronkowski would rather be executing plays with Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than sit out on the bench, he hasn't always been so lucky. He even told CBS Sports at the time, "I'm just going week by week — day by day — to get ready, whether it's next week, the week after that, or the week after that. And let me tell you, I miss it. I miss being out there with the boys."
And while Gronkowski did come out of semi-retirement in 2020 to play with Brady for the Bucs, there's speculation that the one of the best tight ends in the NFL might be throwing in the towel once again. And of course, he has a legitimate reason for it.
Rob Gronkowski knows that his time may be up
According to TMZ Sports, Rob Gronkowski has made it pretty clear that his golden years in the NFL might be behind him, despite all the hype surrounding his move to Tampa Bay in 2020 with Tom Brady, and of course, the Bucs' success at the 2021 Super Bowl.
When asked about his future and whether or not he would be willing to retire, Gronkowski told TMZ he would only do it if he'd feel the NFL's pressure on his back. He put it this way, "If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing,'" while also adding, "If I had an answer right now it would be no."
That's good news for Gronkowski's fans, who have been wondering whether or not he would be fit and ready enough for his 12th year in the league. However, the Buffalo native did say that if he had more time to think about his decision, it would probably turn into a year. He explained, "I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there. Just let things settle down — got to just heal a little bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises." In other words, it sounds like the Gronk's heart is still in it, even if his body isn't.