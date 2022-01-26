Rob Gronkowski Drops Bombshell About Potentially Retiring From The NFL

Rob Gronkowski is an NFL star who is known for his antics both on and off the field, but he's also someone who has a lot of love for the game. But he's been plagued with issues, like when he was sidelined for his rib and lung injuries back in October, according to ESPN.

And while there's no doubt that Gronkowski would rather be executing plays with Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than sit out on the bench, he hasn't always been so lucky. He even told CBS Sports at the time, "I'm just going week by week — day by day — to get ready, whether it's next week, the week after that, or the week after that. And let me tell you, I miss it. I miss being out there with the boys."

And while Gronkowski did come out of semi-retirement in 2020 to play with Brady for the Bucs, there's speculation that the one of the best tight ends in the NFL might be throwing in the towel once again. And of course, he has a legitimate reason for it.