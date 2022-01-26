Vivica A. Fox Opens Up About How Regina King Is Coping Amid Loss Of Son

Vivica A. Fox has given an update on her "friend and sister" Regina King. On FOX Soul's "Cocktails with Queens," she said that she got the opportunity to visit King and assured everyone that she was doing as okay as she can be at this difficult time. "I was with Regina last night and she's okay," Fox shared, recalling how she dropped everything and rushed to the Oscar winner after receiving a text that King wanted to see her. "I was able to hug her... I just had to go see my friend, my sister."

The visit was meaningful, and Fox was glad she could support her friend. "More than anything else, I'm glad I got to hug her and look in her eyes," she added. She also said that King wanted everyone to know that she is currently "surrounded by so much love." And while King is unable to do much at the moment, she appreciates the messages that she's receiving from friends and fans. "She said to tell everybody that she's gotten y'all's texts. The outpouring of love for her, her family, her son, she appreciates it," Fox said. "That was the beautiful thing ... our community is right there for her."

Many of King's friends in Hollywood took to social media to console the star and offer utmost support. "I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @ReginaKing and I am so sorry," Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. Kid Cudi also tweeted his condolences: "My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.