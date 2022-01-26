Cardi B Wants To Chat With Meghan Markle Following Her Legal Win

Looks like a Cardi B and Meghan Markle collaboration could soon be in the works. It sure seems like a random collaboration, although the two have been embroiled in their fair share of legal struggles as of late. In December, the Duchess of Sussex found herself on the winning end of a years-long privacy lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday after the outlet published excerpts of a personal letter she penned to her father, Thomas Markle.

"In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation and calculated attacks," Meghan stated after her win, according to the BBC. "The courts have held the defendant to account and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it's not. Tomorrow it could be you," she continued, adding that these failings "divide us" and that "we all deserve better."

In the end, Meghan was ultimately awarded a whopping $1.35 (about £1) for her legal victory, per The Washington Post. Meghan Markle now finds herself in a similar boat as rapper Cardi B, who also spent some time navigating the justice system.