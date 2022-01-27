Madonna's Britney Spears Reunion Pitch Has Fans Absolutely Divided

In the months since the #FreeBritney movement celebrated the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship, it seems life in a post-conservatorship world comes with its own set of complications. Though Spears herself has finally regained control of her life in a legal sense — and by virtue of that, has been able to speak her mind and plan her own future — it seems that other celebrities have since come out of the woodwork to suggest some possible projects. Now, it seems pop icon Madonna, who sang and shared a kiss with Spears during their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance, has some ideas of her own.

As Page Six reported on January 26, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared with fans during an Instagram Live Q&A that she would love to team up with Spears in the future for a possible world tour, and floated the idea that she and Spears could recreate their 2003 VMAs lip-lock for stadium-filled audiences during each and every concert. "Hell yeah!" Madonna exclaimed. "Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?"

As Page Six noted, Madonna has retained a close friendship with Spears since their VMA performance, though they have not worked together in the years following their on-air stunt. Thus, the idea isn't exactly out of the realm of possibility. Though Madonna called the idea "really cool" before suggesting they "could reenact the original [kiss]," the scenario itself has proven to be a bit more controversial than expected.