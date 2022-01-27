Ray J Appears To Follow In Kanye West's Footsteps With Surprise Celebrity Meeting

Ray J is making headlines again, and of course, it's linking him back to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. That's because Kim's estranged husband Kanye West told Hollywood Unlocked that he went to great lengths to save her from even more embarrassment when West supposedly managed to intercept another home movie made by her and Ray J.

As many fans can recall, Kim and Ray J's notorious sex tape in 2007 was what put the reality television star on the celebrity map. During his interview, West said that he was disappointed in the way Kim was flaunting her relationship with Pete Davidson, despite the fact that he's done so much for her in the past, according to E! News. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, 'Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?" adding, "I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it."

And while Ray J might have supposedly and graciously handed over that tape to West, it seems like the singer and actor might have taken a page out of West's handbook with this latest move, too.