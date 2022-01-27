Ray J Appears To Follow In Kanye West's Footsteps With Surprise Celebrity Meeting
Ray J is making headlines again, and of course, it's linking him back to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. That's because Kim's estranged husband Kanye West told Hollywood Unlocked that he went to great lengths to save her from even more embarrassment when West supposedly managed to intercept another home movie made by her and Ray J.
As many fans can recall, Kim and Ray J's notorious sex tape in 2007 was what put the reality television star on the celebrity map. During his interview, West said that he was disappointed in the way Kim was flaunting her relationship with Pete Davidson, despite the fact that he's done so much for her in the past, according to E! News. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, 'Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?" adding, "I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it."
And while Ray J might have supposedly and graciously handed over that tape to West, it seems like the singer and actor might have taken a page out of West's handbook with this latest move, too.
Ray J met with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago
As many fans can recall, Kanye West made a trip to Washington, D.C. in 2018 to meet with then-President Donald Trump, in which he admitted that he doesn't like the word "dope," showed Trump a hydrogen plane on his phone, and revealed iPhone password to the world, according to CNN.
Well, Ray J followed in the footsteps of the "Donda" rapper by having his own private meeting with Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in the last week of January. The two men spent some time together talking about political issues that Ray J is apparently passionate about, per Page Six. Of his meeting with Trump, Ray J said, "Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy." He also explained where they see eye-to-eye. Ray J added, "We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I'm ready to get started now!"
And just like Trump's meeting with West in 2018, everyone's mind is blown.