Janet Jackson Makes Stance On Kelly Clarkson Covering Her Hit Songs Clear

"I love the way you cover my music," Jackson told Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." She continued, "I think you're an absolutely wonderful singer and I love to hear it, so thank you." Clarkson noted that her Kellyoke performance of "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" wasn't the first time she has covered Jackson's legendary catalog. In September 2021, Clarkson performed Jackson's hit "Escapade." Jackson approved of that cover too, as she retweeted a video of Clarkson's performance with the message: "Luv u!"

The talk show host revealed that Jackson also praised her behind the scenes for covering her music. "You not only tweeted me after 'Escapade,'" Clarkson said to Jackson, "... but you did something so nice and you sent me flowers and the little message was so sweet and I was having such a hard time, so thank you so much. You have no idea what it meant, so I just wanted to say thank you for that."

The singers went on to talk about Jackson's upcoming documentary during the interview. "Janet Jackson" is set to premiere on Lifetime and A&E on January 28, and will reveal many inside looks into the superstar's notoriously private life — including her relationship with her brother, Michael Jackson. "There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names," Jackson revealed in the doc, per The New York Post. "He would laugh about it, and I'd laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt."