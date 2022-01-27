Ray J Speaks Out Amid All The New Kanye West Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Talk
Ray J is not having it after Kanye West's recent comments about another possible sex tape featuring the singer and Kim Kardashian. In a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian, made the jaw-dropping claim that he stopped a second sex tape with her and Ray J from leaking. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself," West revealed. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to [Kim] at 8 a.m. in the morning."
To recall, Kim and Ray J's infamous 2002 sex tape surfaced on the Internet in 2007 — which Ray J certainly did not appreciate, per HuffPost. In his Hollywood Unlocked interview, West revealed that Kardashian ultimately cried after receiving the laptop that allegedly contained the second sex tape, as "it represents how much she's been used." He further added, "It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity." A spokesperson for Kardashian, however, noted that "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen" on the laptop, referencing Kanye's claims about a second sex tape.
Now, Ray J is making his voice heard about Kanye West's recent comments.
Ray J pleads for Kanye West to 'stop'
Let's face it: It's been a decade-and-a-half since Ray J and Kim Kardashian's sex tape hit the internet. In the time that's passed, both Ray J and Kim K have moved on with their lives — marrying other people and welcoming children into the world. To put it succinctly, they've grown up.
In growing up, it's understandable that some people want certain parts of their past to remain there. Such is the case with Ray J, who recently fired back after Kanye West's comments about the existence of a second tape. Taking to Twitter, the "Sexy Can I" singer wrote, "This needs to stop. I also have kids."
Ray J is the father to two children — daughter Melody and son Epik — whom he shares with wife Princess Love. After Love filed for divorce from Ray J in May 2020, per Billboard, the two began co-parenting their children. Speaking to Us Weekly at the time, Ray J stated, "While we're figuring everything out, we've just got to be the best parents in the world and just make sure we're there for the kids." He further noted, "She's been a great mom and I can't even match that because of the hard work she puts in every day, but I'm definitely there a whole lot more now and taking it one day at a time." The two have since worked on their marriage, calling off their divorce multiple times. They still remain married today.