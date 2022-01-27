Ray J Speaks Out Amid All The New Kanye West Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Talk

Ray J is not having it after Kanye West's recent comments about another possible sex tape featuring the singer and Kim Kardashian. In a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian, made the jaw-dropping claim that he stopped a second sex tape with her and Ray J from leaking. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself," West revealed. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to [Kim] at 8 a.m. in the morning."

To recall, Kim and Ray J's infamous 2002 sex tape surfaced on the Internet in 2007 — which Ray J certainly did not appreciate, per HuffPost. In his Hollywood Unlocked interview, West revealed that Kardashian ultimately cried after receiving the laptop that allegedly contained the second sex tape, as "it represents how much she's been used." He further added, "It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity." A spokesperson for Kardashian, however, noted that "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen" on the laptop, referencing Kanye's claims about a second sex tape.

Now, Ray J is making his voice heard about Kanye West's recent comments.