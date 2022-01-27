Prince William Reveals His Relatable Parenting Dilemma With Prince George
Along with Kate Middleton, Prince William is raising three young royals who live extraordinary lives. On top of being heirs to the throne following their father and grandfather, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are growing up among their family's castles, attending top schools, and making appearances at special events. At the same time, Kate and William are doing their best to keep their kids humble and make their children's lives are normal as possible.
Back in July 2017, a source opened up to Us Weekly about the fact that William, Kate, and their children are "very much a normal family," in part, due to the fact that the royal parents wouldn't let the princes and princess have their own iPads. The insider explained, "They're very much seen as Mummy and Daddy's toys, not for children."
The source added, "As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination." Frankly, that's a smart move that can definitely benefit the young royals, according to Medical News Today. Granted, nowadays, Kate and William's children are a little older, and George has a hobby that has caused his parents a tech-related dilemma.
Prince George is into gaming
Back in December 2021, Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl told Okay! (via the Daily Mail) that Kate Middleton was trying her best to buy "practical Christmas presents" and nothing "extravagant" for her children, partly because she was under the impression that her older kids were getting "too much screen time." Honestly, plenty of parents feel that way.
"George enjoys his iPad at school, both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy and, like most children, there probably are technical gadgets and such like on their wish list," Nicholl explained. Despite the children wanting to spend their time on snazzy gadgets, the expert noted, "Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum."
That was backed up by Prince William when he appeared at BAFTA headquarters on January 27. According to a tweet from royal expert Chris Ship, William explained that because George is "particularly" into gaming, they have to "regulate," "monitor," and "be careful" when it comes to how much time he's spending staring at the screen. While it's definitely a good parenting move to monitor what George is up to, you have to love the fact that the potential future king is a little gamer. Maybe he has his own Minecraft kingdom!