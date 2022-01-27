Prince William Reveals His Relatable Parenting Dilemma With Prince George

Back in December 2021, Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl told Okay! (via the Daily Mail) that Kate Middleton was trying her best to buy "practical Christmas presents" and nothing "extravagant" for her children, partly because she was under the impression that her older kids were getting "too much screen time." Honestly, plenty of parents feel that way.

"George enjoys his iPad at school, both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy and, like most children, there probably are technical gadgets and such like on their wish list," Nicholl explained. Despite the children wanting to spend their time on snazzy gadgets, the expert noted, "Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum."

That was backed up by Prince William when he appeared at BAFTA headquarters on January 27. According to a tweet from royal expert Chris Ship, William explained that because George is "particularly" into gaming, they have to "regulate," "monitor," and "be careful" when it comes to how much time he's spending staring at the screen. While it's definitely a good parenting move to monitor what George is up to, you have to love the fact that the potential future king is a little gamer. Maybe he has his own Minecraft kingdom!