The Truth About Dolly Parton And James Patterson's Friendship

While Dolly Parton is a superstar in her own right, James Patterson is not so shabby himself, having authored novels such as "Along Came a Spider," "Kiss the Girls," and "Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas" — all of which became New York Times' Best Sellers, according to Business Insider. Given his legendary reputation in the literary world, it's no wonder Parton teamed up with him to co-author her debut novel. But besides thinking highly of his talent, Parton also has a lot in common with Patterson.

In an interview with People, Parton said her and Patterson are "very similar in the fact that we like to have a good time and we don't take the work so serious we can't enjoy it." Parton revealed it was actually Patterson who proposed to her that they work together to which she responded with, "Why not? I'm doing everything else." However, writing a novel wasn't as easy as Parton thought, but the two managed to develop a good working relationship with each other through countless writing sessions.

"I'd get good title ideas from some of the things that he'd write, and then I would write something about that and the situation, and then he would expand on the characters and on more of the story," Parton said, adding the process was "beneficial" for the both of them. Based on this duo's track record, it seems that we can count on Parton's book becoming a bestseller when it drops in March.