Benedict Cumberbatch Admits What We Suspected All Along About One Of His Most Controversial Roles

Benedict Cumberbatch is often praised for his dynamic roles such as Sherlock Holmes, Alan Turing, Dr. Strange, and even the voice of the dragon Smaug in "The Hobbit" trilogy. There is one role, however, that is not remembered as fondly.

The actor's 2022 looks exceptionally bright with the upcoming release of "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," following the insane success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." One of his "Spider-Man" co-stars, Jacob Batalon, gave insight into Cumberbatch's on-set behavior, via Screen Rant. "Benedict is such a fun, great, nice person. And it's been such a pleasure to watch him work as well. He's, like, so professional and so funny at the same time. It's literally a dream. It's surreal to even talk about this," Batalon said.

This appears to be the general consensus of Cumberbatch, but his career has not escaped moments of scrutiny. He is now acknowledging a small, controversial role he played with distance and perspective.