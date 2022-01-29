LAX Employee Confirms What We Suspected About Chris Hemsworth's Off-Set Behavior

Despite being a brooding superhero in Marvel films, Chris Hemsworth has a reputation for being a total sweetheart behind the scenes. Although his hunky physique commands attention in his famous role of Thor, Hemsworth is a devoted husband and father of three who prefers to keep a low profile.

An interview with GQ Australia in 2018 revealed how humble the "Avengers" actor really is, when he opened up about often being uncomfortable about his fortune. "I feel gross about it," Hemsworth told the mag. He recalled a time growing up in Australia when he saved up for a whole year to buy a surfboard. "It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something," he continued. "When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy." Hemsworth shared that he and his wife Elsa Pataky try to lead their children away from a privileged life.

Hemsworth's wealth has led him to do some pretty generous things for others in his years as a star, including picking up a hitchhiker in a chopper. The hitchhiker, a musician named Scott Hildebrand, spoke to E! News about the favor. "The experience was so cool and unexpected," he dished. "They're so nice and I couldn't believe it was happening." Hemsworth's down-to-earth nature has once again been brought to the spotlight since a viral TikTok from an LAX employee confirmed what we all suspected about Hemsworth when he's not in front of the camera.