LAX Employee Confirms What We Suspected About Chris Hemsworth's Off-Set Behavior
Despite being a brooding superhero in Marvel films, Chris Hemsworth has a reputation for being a total sweetheart behind the scenes. Although his hunky physique commands attention in his famous role of Thor, Hemsworth is a devoted husband and father of three who prefers to keep a low profile.
An interview with GQ Australia in 2018 revealed how humble the "Avengers" actor really is, when he opened up about often being uncomfortable about his fortune. "I feel gross about it," Hemsworth told the mag. He recalled a time growing up in Australia when he saved up for a whole year to buy a surfboard. "It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something," he continued. "When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy." Hemsworth shared that he and his wife Elsa Pataky try to lead their children away from a privileged life.
Hemsworth's wealth has led him to do some pretty generous things for others in his years as a star, including picking up a hitchhiker in a chopper. The hitchhiker, a musician named Scott Hildebrand, spoke to E! News about the favor. "The experience was so cool and unexpected," he dished. "They're so nice and I couldn't believe it was happening." Hemsworth's down-to-earth nature has once again been brought to the spotlight since a viral TikTok from an LAX employee confirmed what we all suspected about Hemsworth when he's not in front of the camera.
Chris Hemsworth left a big impression on airport workers
According to a former LAX employee, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth "was really polite to everybody" when he was traveling. Cindy, who was a customer service representative for airlines, made a TikTok in which she rated celebrities she encounters based on their demeanor during her interactions with them, per the Daily Mail. While she described other stars like Kendall Jenner and Nicki Minaj being snobby at the airport, the opposite was true of Thor. "He was even on a first-name basis with some of the staff," Cindy revealed in her video, adding, unsurprisingly, that Hemsworth was "literally so handsome in person."
While the actor's manners appear to be appreciated in Los Angeles, Hemsworth discussed a 30 hour flight his family took on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" that didn't go so well in 2015. "It was kind of like the trip from hell," he said, adding that his children "were all sick and literally took it in turns to scream" on their journey from Australia to London. He continued, "The whole cabin ... wanted to kick us off."