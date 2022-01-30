Why Charles Oakley Thinks Michael Jordan And Scott Pippen's Relationship Is Beyond Repair

It's becoming more apparent that there's no love lost between Michael Jordan and former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. In 2020, when the documentary "The Last Dance" hit the airwaves, Pippen publicly expressed his disappointment over how he was portrayed. While Jordan sang his praises on the series, people close to Pippen revealed that he felt "wounded and disappointed" by how the documentary seemed to undermine his efforts on the court.

"I thought Scottie was being selfish," Jordan said on Episode 2 of the documentary, referring to how Pippen delayed his foot surgery and missed the first part of the NBA 1997-98 season. But, at the time, Pippen was growing frustrated over how he was underpaid and that rumors about him getting traded kept going around. In his memoir "Unguarded," Pippen wrote about how he thought the documentary "glorified" Jordan, and put him "on a pedestal," while "not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates."

Pippen even added that many of their teammates echoed the same sentiment. "I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did," the book read, according to an excerpt obtained by GQ. "How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand. Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, B. J. Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington."