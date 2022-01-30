Kanye West Might Be Banned From Australia For This Surprising Reason

Following the Novak Djokovic scandal, Australia has now set the records straight on which celebrities could be banned from the country. In case you missed it, the Serbian tennis star has recently been deported from Melbourne after failing to comply with Australia's Covid-19 entry rules, which states that foreigners must show proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption.

Djokovic boarded a plane to Australia on January 16, as he was scheduled to compete in the Melbourne Open tournament. However, the athlete failed to show proof of vaccination, causing the Australian government to deport him the next day, as reported by The Guardian. Djokovic is also banned from entering the country for the next three years.

"The rules are very clear," Australia's Minister of Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt said about Djokovic's ban (via RN Breakfast). "People can enter if they're vaccinated or if they have a medical exemption. He didn't have that ... Prior infection is not a valid medical exemption." As more celebrities plan to travel to the country soon, the Australian government has now reportedly sent out a warning to yet another controversial figure: Kanye West.