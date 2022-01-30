The Trailer For And Just Like That's Finale Episode Just Dropped With This Notable Exclusion

And just like that, the much-awaited "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." is coming to a close. This is a huge feat, considering how the series has been tormented by controversy from the get-go. For starters, Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, leading to utter disappointment for fans who wished to see the fab four back together. There were also sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth that surfaced right after his character, Mr. Big, died via a Peloton-induced heart attack on the show.

Fans and critics alike also claimed that many of the plotlines fell short, resulting in a less-than-warm reception. But amid these issues, there's already buzz that the series is headed for another season. "The creative conversations haven't happened yet, but everyone is feeling good about the show," a source told Page Six.

It looks like the cast and crew of the show are aware that the reboot isn't quite meeting fans' expectations, so a follow-up season may be released to appease them. "They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans," another insider said. And now that the finale is just around the corner, the series has made serious changes that could potentially make or break the show.