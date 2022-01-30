The Trailer For And Just Like That's Finale Episode Just Dropped With This Notable Exclusion
And just like that, the much-awaited "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." is coming to a close. This is a huge feat, considering how the series has been tormented by controversy from the get-go. For starters, Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, leading to utter disappointment for fans who wished to see the fab four back together. There were also sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth that surfaced right after his character, Mr. Big, died via a Peloton-induced heart attack on the show.
Fans and critics alike also claimed that many of the plotlines fell short, resulting in a less-than-warm reception. But amid these issues, there's already buzz that the series is headed for another season. "The creative conversations haven't happened yet, but everyone is feeling good about the show," a source told Page Six.
It looks like the cast and crew of the show are aware that the reboot isn't quite meeting fans' expectations, so a follow-up season may be released to appease them. "They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans," another insider said. And now that the finale is just around the corner, the series has made serious changes that could potentially make or break the show.
And Just Like That scrapped Chris Noth from the finale
The "And Just Like That..." finale trailer just dropped, and Chris Noth is nowhere to be seen. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the actor's remaining scenes in the series would be cut following the sexual assault allegations filed against him, and the trailer confirmed that the physical manifestation of Mr. Big would no longer be aired. Noth was reportedly supposed to appear in some kind of fantasy plot where Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw would scatter his ashes in Paris for closure.
"He died," Carrie said in the teaser when talking about where Mr. Big's ashes should be. "Next to my very best shoes. I need to think more about where John might want to be." It then cut to a scene where she was alone in her apartment having a eureka moment. "I know where he wants to be."
While Noth's character's presence is felt in the teaser despite not actually being in it, his absence is probably for the best. "I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made," Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, told Entertainment Tonight. "And I think we are very proud of our show."