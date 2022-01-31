Camilla Parker Bowles Is Reportedly Thrilled To Take One Of Meghan Markle's Patronages

Camilla Parker-Bowles has long been making an impression that counts. In late January, the Duchess of Cornwall made a powerful speech about domestic violence. She addressed guests from Refuge, the UK's largest organization dedicated to domestic violence, as they were "marking rather than celebrating your 50th anniversary," according to People. The duchess used her platform to remind guests how different things were for people caught in an abusive cycle, saying, "They were, effectively, prisoners in their own homes."

Camilla shared that before Refuge, "there was almost no support available ... and, perhaps most painfully, very little public understanding of the issue." She continued, "It was a taboo subject: what happened at home stayed at home. But suddenly, with the creation of the first refuge, domestic abuse began to come into the national consciousness."

Helping survivors of abuse isn't the only place Camilla is taking a stand — she's also active in the arts. British author Sir Philip Pullman accompanied the duchess during a visit to the Oxford Bodleian Libraries, per Express, and noted, "It's a great thing that a member of the royal family should show such an active interest in what has always been this country's greatest strength which is its writers, its authors, its poets and playwrights, and novelists." He continued glowing, calling Camilla's recognition "important... it signifies something." Now, Camilla will take an even more prominent role in the performing arts, as she has taken over one of Meghan Markle's patronages.