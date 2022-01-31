Fans Have A Surprising Take On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Relationship
Even though they are yet to finalize their divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have moved on from their marriage — or at least that's how it looks to their fans. Kim has been dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson since November 2021, while Kanye has been making a lot of headlines for his very public displays of affection with actor Julia Fox. And while Kim and Pete's relationship doesn't look like it's slowing down, the reality television star did admit during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that her divorce from Kanye has made her feel horrible.
"I feel like a f***ing failure, that it's like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy," she vented, according to People. "I think [Kanye] deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that."
That said, a new Nicki Swift poll suggests that fans actually have a surprising take on Kim and Kanye's relationship, and maybe everyone should have seen the signs of trouble from the beginning of their marriage.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn't make sense according to critics
According to a survey by Nicki Swift, over 38% of respondents say that Kanye West's relationship with Kim Kardashian made the least sense of all his past relationships. Another 28% said they are still scratching their heads over Kanye's years with model Amber Rose, while another 18% said that the rapper's romance with Julia Fox has them wondering what's really going on, too. Only 13% said that Kanye's short-lived relationship with Irina Shayk didn't make any sense to them at all.
The results of the survey is certainly surprising, seeing how Kanye is still referring to the mother of his four children as his "wife," according to his interview with Revolt TV's Drink Champs. Well, it's a good thing that Kanye's current girlfriend Fox isn't taking things too seriously, per People, as she said during her Forbidden Fruits podcast that when it comes to her relationship with the chart-topper and what critics think of it, "...it is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories." In other words, nothing is really making sense when it comes to Kanye's personal life at all these days, right?