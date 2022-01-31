Fans Have A Surprising Take On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Relationship

Even though they are yet to finalize their divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have moved on from their marriage — or at least that's how it looks to their fans. Kim has been dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson since November 2021, while Kanye has been making a lot of headlines for his very public displays of affection with actor Julia Fox. And while Kim and Pete's relationship doesn't look like it's slowing down, the reality television star did admit during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that her divorce from Kanye has made her feel horrible.

"I feel like a f***ing failure, that it's like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy," she vented, according to People. "I think [Kanye] deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that."

That said, a new Nicki Swift poll suggests that fans actually have a surprising take on Kim and Kanye's relationship, and maybe everyone should have seen the signs of trouble from the beginning of their marriage.