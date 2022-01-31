Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Their Relationship

Answering why his eight-year relationship with Janet Jackson didn't stand the test of time in the "Janet Jackson" docuseries, Jermaine Dupri laughed and said (via TooFab), "Probably just me being reckless." For her part, Jackson also laughed, but put it more bluntly. "I had heard that he was cheating." As Dupri explained, "One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird. And I was a man." Oh, word?

For all that Dupri defended Jackson following the Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, and that Jackson herself had called Dupri a "really good guy," social media was not about to let this revelation go un-called-out. "Not Jermaine Dupri giggling while talking about cheating on Janet Jackson— it's time for the rapture," tweeted one fan. "Jermaine Dupri gave a f**k boy response about him cheating on Janet.. the nerve of that frog eyed gremlin," tweeted another.

To be honest, the takes are simply too many and too creative to list them all here. But you can rest easy knowing that that man is definitely getting a dragging.